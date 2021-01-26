AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes $549,000 Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EAT. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Brinker International by 2,765.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on EAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brinker International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brinker International from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.30.

EAT opened at $63.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.16. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 112.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $67.53.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.58 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. Analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

