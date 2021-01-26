AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 9,217 Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,217 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of RCI Hospitality worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RICK. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $501,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RICK stock opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $378.36 million, a PE ratio of -61.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $43.70.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. RCI Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $28.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

RICK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti boosted their price objective on RCI Hospitality from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised RCI Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

