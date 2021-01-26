AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases 6,521 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 12.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,751,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,239,000 after purchasing an additional 628,922 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in Aflac by 27.9% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 45,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Aflac by 2,124.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its position in Aflac by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 68,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Aflac by 24.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 293,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,655,000 after acquiring an additional 57,090 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Aflac stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $46.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,031,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,502. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.54. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $53.38.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $41,362.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,789.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $544,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,906,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,240 shares of company stock worth $2,458,345 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

