AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases 3,069 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 345.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Tilray by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilray by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.60 to $4.77 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Tilray from $11.00 to $24.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.97.

TLRY stock opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 3.12. Tilray Inc has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.91.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.91 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $2,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,992,300 shares in the company, valued at $74,242,789. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $44,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,658 shares in the company, valued at $187,512.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,600 shares of company stock worth $3,038,220. Company insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

