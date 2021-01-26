AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in VICI Properties by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 992,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,194,000 after purchasing an additional 153,484 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC now owns 607,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after acquiring an additional 47,712 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 572,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 63,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $121,992.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties stock opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.00.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.19%.

VICI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.18.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

