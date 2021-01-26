AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,123 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJNK. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SJNK traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.07. 3,387,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,157,571. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $27.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.21.

