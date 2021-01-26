AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 747 Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,603,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $834,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 4,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on WING shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. CL King started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.94.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $156.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.26, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.37.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.