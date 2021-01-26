AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires 672 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 0.4% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Broadcom by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $623,675,000 after buying an additional 457,885 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Broadcom by 33.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $424,995,000 after purchasing an additional 294,310 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Broadcom by 28.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,105,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,664,000 after purchasing an additional 243,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,061,256,000 after purchasing an additional 242,922 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total value of $28,228,906.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 14,025 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.90, for a total transaction of $5,959,222.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,832 shares in the company, valued at $92,556,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,458 shares of company stock worth $134,314,285. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Argus boosted their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.74.

AVGO traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $464.79. 1,187,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $470.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $432.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

