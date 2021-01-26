Adviser Investments LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 20,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SMH traded down $3.00 on Tuesday, reaching $238.88. 226,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,402. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.98 and a 200-day moving average of $204.40. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $246.79.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.