Adviser Investments LLC Sells 54 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Adviser Investments LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $1,142,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $60,173,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,496. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.96. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $202.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

