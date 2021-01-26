Adviser Investments LLC Sells 3,146 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Adviser Investments LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.82. 2,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914,981. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

