Adviser Investments LLC Sells 163 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Adviser Investments LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,336,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,674 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,813,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,307,000 after acquiring an additional 733,837 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,750,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,464,000 after acquiring an additional 630,079 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,723,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,771,000 after acquiring an additional 238,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,456,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.66. 27,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,215. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.85. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $72.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

