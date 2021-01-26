Adviser Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Adviser Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,020,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 207,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,217,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 42,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 33,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 1,147,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,043,000 after buying an additional 67,435 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.17. 812,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,413,660. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.55. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

