Adviser Investments LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 699.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3,257.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,061. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average is $40.45. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $25.64 and a 52-week high of $44.13.

