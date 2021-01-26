Adviser Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 40,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADP traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $163.97. 70,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,136. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.24. The company has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

