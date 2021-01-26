Adviser Investments LLC Acquires 300 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 1.1% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $876,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 9,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.64. The stock had a trading volume of 101,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,806. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.49.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

