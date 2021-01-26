Adverum Biotechnologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,489 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 785% compared to the average daily volume of 507 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director Patrick Machado bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 78,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,656.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $99,158.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,292 shares in the company, valued at $187,846.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,802,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,062,000 after buying an additional 891,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,627,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,846,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,312,000 after purchasing an additional 668,175 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 188.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,404,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WS Management Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 858,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

