Adverum Biotechnologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,489 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 785% compared to the average daily volume of 507 put options.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.
In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director Patrick Machado bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 78,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,656.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $99,158.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,292 shares in the company, valued at $187,846.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.