Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.54

Shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and traded as high as $17.05. Advent Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 105,122 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1172 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AVK)
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
