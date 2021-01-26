AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.56. AdvanSix posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 712.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AdvanSix.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $281.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.80 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CL King raised shares of AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AdvanSix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $939,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AdvanSix by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 19,761 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in AdvanSix by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 48,334 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in AdvanSix by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AdvanSix by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,974,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after acquiring an additional 46,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,164. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $652.54 million, a P/E ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.84. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $24.93.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.