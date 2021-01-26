Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Lessened by MEMBERS Trust Co

MEMBERS Trust Co cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Adobe by 216.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $473.44. 2,599,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,989. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $485.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.96. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $227.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,748 shares of company stock worth $2,200,062 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.58.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.