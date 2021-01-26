Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,999 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,444,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.6% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 68,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 1.7% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $471.80. 11,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,989. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $484.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.32. The firm has a market cap of $226.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,647,544.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $275,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,062. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $523.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

