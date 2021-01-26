adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADDYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, November 16th. HSBC downgraded adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded adidas to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. adidas presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $199.00.

adidas stock opened at $164.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.15, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.56 and its 200 day moving average is $161.47. adidas has a twelve month low of $87.65 and a twelve month high of $185.00.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that adidas will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in adidas in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in adidas by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in adidas by 32.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in adidas by 15.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

