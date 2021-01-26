AdEx Network (ADX) Hits Market Cap of $47.54 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. AdEx Network has a market cap of $47.54 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AdEx Network has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network (ADX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 120,625,955 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,483,479 tokens. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

AdEx Network Token Trading

AdEx Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

