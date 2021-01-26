Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Harlan S. Robins Sells 23,370 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 23,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $1,561,583.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,954.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $65.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.96 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.67.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 753.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

