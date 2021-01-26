Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

AYI traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.47. 18,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,432. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.41. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $129.07.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

