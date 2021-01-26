Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 98 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

Shares of DLTR opened at $106.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.65 and a 200 day moving average of $98.93. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $115.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

