Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 277 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 30,100.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in DTE Energy by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

DTE opened at $123.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.91.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.89%.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total value of $93,184.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $150,221.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,217 shares of company stock valued at $797,917 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.06.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

