Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 100 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 20.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in American Water Works by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

NYSE AWK opened at $161.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

