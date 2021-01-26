Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,199 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $328.11. 38,851,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,765,693. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $330.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

