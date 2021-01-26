Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Makes New $228,000 Investment in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $119.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.21. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $116.68 and a 12 month high of $124.18.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

