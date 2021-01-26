Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $564,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 92,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $385.84 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $386.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

