Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,829,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $465,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average is $34.17. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $38.93.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

