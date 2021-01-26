Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires 700 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 395.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 246.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 59.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $18.99 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.74.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

