Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) versus Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Critical Analysis

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) and Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Accuray and Repro Med Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray $382.93 million 1.21 $3.83 million ($0.08) -63.50 Repro Med Systems $23.16 million 9.73 $560,000.00 $0.01 513.00

Accuray has higher revenue and earnings than Repro Med Systems. Accuray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repro Med Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.8% of Accuray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Accuray shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Accuray has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Accuray and Repro Med Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray 0 1 3 0 2.75 Repro Med Systems 0 1 2 0 2.67

Accuray presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.48%. Repro Med Systems has a consensus price target of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 159.91%. Given Repro Med Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Repro Med Systems is more favorable than Accuray.

Profitability

This table compares Accuray and Repro Med Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray 3.41% 4.33% 0.56% Repro Med Systems -1.74% 6.79% 5.64%

Summary

Accuray beats Repro Med Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. Its CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. The company also offers the TomoTherapy System, including the Radixact System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. It markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through sales organizations, sales agents, and group purchasing organizations; and directly, as well as through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Asia, and South America to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

