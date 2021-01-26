Accor SA (AC.PA) (EPA:AC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.15

Accor SA (AC.PA) (EPA:AC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.15 and traded as high as $30.95. Accor SA (AC.PA) shares last traded at $29.57, with a volume of 1,146,370 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €29.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of €26.15.

About Accor SA (AC.PA) (EPA:AC)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

