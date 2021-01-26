ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $448.69 Million

Equities analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will post $448.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $456.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $442.42 million. ACCO Brands posted sales of $537.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.46 million.

ACCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

In related news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $1,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,210,659.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald M. Lombardi acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,472. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

