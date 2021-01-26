Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) PT Raised to $15.50

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.50 to $15.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.31% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Sunday, November 8th.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Shares of ACEL opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $930.94 million, a P/E ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $136.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 90,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $866,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,261,383 shares in the company, valued at $41,037,118.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 13,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $125,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,050. 19.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 26.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,257,000 after purchasing an additional 609,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,269,000 after purchasing an additional 136,797 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the third quarter worth $7,872,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 27.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 153,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 76.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 657,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 284,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.