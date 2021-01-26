Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,479,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 27,175 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,457 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892,806. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $202.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $115.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

