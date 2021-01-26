Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,739 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.82.

ABT traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.07. 26,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,892,806. The stock has a market cap of $203.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.51 and a 200 day moving average of $106.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $115.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

