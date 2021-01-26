ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for ABB in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ABB’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

ABB stock opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average is $26.59. ABB has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $30.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,579,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,044,000 after purchasing an additional 484,842 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in ABB during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,300,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ABB by 18.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,737,000 after acquiring an additional 475,822 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ABB by 25.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,271,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,803,000 after acquiring an additional 464,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in ABB during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

