920 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 920 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the third quarter valued at $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Generac by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Generac during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Generac by 66.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNRC opened at $269.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $287.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.81 and its 200 day moving average is $200.59.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $701.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.62 million. As a group, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.77.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,611 shares of company stock worth $2,974,254 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

