8X8 (EGHT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. 8X8 has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. On average, analysts expect 8X8 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

8X8 stock opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $39.17.

In other news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,153 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $66,678.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,207.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $683,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,428.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 120,385 shares of company stock worth $2,960,403 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

