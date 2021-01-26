89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives $61.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETNB shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of 89bio from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Get 89bio alerts:

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.78. 89bio has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The firm has a market cap of $416.66 million and a P/E ratio of -4.15.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $148,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 116.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 299.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.