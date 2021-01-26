$80.72 Million in Sales Expected for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will report sales of $80.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.93 million. AMERISAFE reported sales of $90.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year sales of $331.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.80 million to $333.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $309.07 million, with estimates ranging from $306.10 million to $312.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.44. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $81.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.05 million.

In related news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $97,045.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 347.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.00. 2,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,006. AMERISAFE has a twelve month low of $48.02 and a twelve month high of $80.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

