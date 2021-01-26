7,805 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Purchased by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Motco increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,557,535. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $56.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.19.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

