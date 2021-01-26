7,675 Shares in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Acquired by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

OZK opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.41. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $37.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.90.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank OZK from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

