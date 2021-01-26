$76.41 Million in Sales Expected for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will announce sales of $76.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.52 million. iRhythm Technologies posted sales of $59.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year sales of $263.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $261.88 million to $265.56 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $345.27 million, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $360.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.92.

IRTC stock traded down $8.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $244.62. 389,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,582. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $56.54 and a 52 week high of $282.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.07 and a beta of 1.68.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total transaction of $8,082,562.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,019 shares in the company, valued at $66,362,049.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,669 shares of company stock worth $19,596,762. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

