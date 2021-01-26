$70.60 Million in Sales Expected for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will announce sales of $70.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.65 million. International Seaways reported sales of $124.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year sales of $435.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $431.59 million to $439.47 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $311.39 million, with estimates ranging from $294.19 million to $330.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $99.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.96 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE INSW traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,885. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $478.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 961.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 321.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 21,694 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

