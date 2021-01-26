$666.66 Million in Sales Expected for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to announce $666.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $632.80 million to $743.62 million. Incyte posted sales of $579.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $620.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.48 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Incyte during the third quarter valued at $38,075,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the third quarter valued at $27,521,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Incyte during the third quarter valued at $23,423,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Incyte by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 573,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,867,000 after acquiring an additional 250,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 74.1% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 579,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,989,000 after acquiring an additional 246,548 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $100.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Incyte has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $110.36.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

