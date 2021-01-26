66,526 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Bought by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,000. Spinnaker Trust owned 2.33% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RCD. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000.

NYSEARCA RCD traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.20. 1,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,699. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $130.09.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

